CMA-CGM joins Maersk in Red Sea return

CMA-CGM joins Maersk in Red Sea return

PARIS
CMA-CGM joins Maersk in Red Sea return

French shipping giant CMA-CGM has resumed some transit through the Red Sea, days after Danish group Maersk announced it would return as a U.S.-led naval coalition is now policing the maritime route against Yemeni rebel attacks.

The attacks prompted shipping companies to reroute vessels around the southern tip of Africa earlier this month - a longer and more expensive trip than the Red Sea route that links up with the Suez Canal.

The United States launched a multinational task force last week to counter the Huthi missile and drone attacks along the route, which carries up to 12 percent of global trade.

The Huthis say they are targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels to push for a stop to the offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is battling Hamas militants.

CMA-CGM said in a notice yesterday that "some vessels have made the transit through the Red Sea" following an "in-depth evaluation of the security landscape and our commitment to the security and safety of our seafarers."

"We are currently devising plans for the gradual increase in the number of vessels transiting through the Suez Canal," it said.

Maersk announced on Dec. 24 it was preparing to resume transit through the Red Sea, with

According to the Pentagon, the Huthis have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting 10 merchant vessels involving more than 35 different countries.

Yemen attacks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

    Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

  2. Israel troops ignored pleas for 'help' before hostage killings

    Israel troops ignored pleas for 'help' before hostage killings

  3. Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

    Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

  4. Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

    Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

  5. US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary

    US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary
Recommended
Spain extends anti-inflation measures into 2024

Spain extends anti-inflation measures into 2024
Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges
Norway fund divests Gulf state assets over human rights, climate

Norway fund divests Gulf state assets over human rights, climate
Chiles state-owned mining giant forms lithium extraction alliance

Chile's state-owned mining giant forms lithium extraction alliance
Foreign tourists spend 11 nights on average in Türkiye: Survey

Foreign tourists spend 11 nights on average in Türkiye: Survey
Confidence in economy improves in December

Confidence in economy improves in December
WORLD Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israeli air strikes hit southern Syria, the Syrian defence ministry said, with state media reporting attacks near the capital Damascus.
ECONOMY Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Led by new solar power, the world added renewable energy at breakneck speed in 2023, a trend that if amplified will help Earth turn away from fossil fuels and prevent severe warming and its effects.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.