Climbers reach Mount Ağrı summit amidst hard conditions

AĞRI

As the first snow of the season has blanketed Mount Ağrı in eastern Türkiye, known as the "roof" of the country, foreign mountaineers have managed to reach the summit, which sits at an altitude exceeding 5,000 meters, despite the intense storm and thick fog.

The highest peak in Türkiye, a destination for mountaineers year-round, this time played host to a group of foreign tourists who were fortunate enough to witness the first snowfall after the summer period.

Ascending to 3,200 meters on the initial day, Russian and British climbers took respite before pushing on to an elevation of 4,200 meters. In a bid to acclimatize to the high altitude and prepare for the ascent, climbers spend the night in tents they set at an elevation of 4,200 meters after several hours.

Despite harsh nighttime conditions with cold and winds, climbers, clad in winter attire and sturdy boots, continued in pursuit of conquering the summit.

By the morning of the third day, they finally arrived at the summit of Mount Ağrı, all the while contending with the obscurity of fog and the ferocity of the storm.