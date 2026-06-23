Climbers learn ropes in Niğde’s Aladağlar, ‘school of mountaineering’

NİĞDE

New generations of climbers are being trained in single-pitch rock climbing at Aladağlar, a mountain range in the central Anatolian province of Niğde’s Çamardı district, known as the “school of mountaineering.”

As part of the summer program organized by the Turkish Mountaineering Federation (TDF), 60 athletes from different provinces are taking part in a five-day training course led by eight coaches. The program includes practical instruction in lead climbing, safety systems and rock-climbing techniques.

TDF Niğde Provincial Representative Yusuf Biltekin said all of the federation’s summer training activities are held in Aladağlar, one of Türkiye’s most important destinations for mountain sports.

Biltekin noted that the courses are conducted in Cımbar Valley, where participants stay in tents at the Mümtaz Çankaya Mountain Training Center and attend theoretical lessons before heading to the climbing routes for practical sessions.

“All of our practical training takes place in the Cımbar area of Aladağlar, known as the ‘school of mountaineering,’” he said. “The program lasts five days. We currently have five groups, each supervised by two coaches. Training begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues until noon, then resumes in the afternoon and lasts until around 6 p.m., depending on weather conditions.”

Biltekin described Aladağlar as a globally significant destination for both climbing and mountaineering education.

“Aladağlar holds a very important place in the world as both a climbing and training area. From time to time, athletes from the Balkans and Azerbaijan also join our programs,” he said.

Biltekin said athletes from all over the country participate in the courses and emphasized the economic and social contribution they make to the region.

“Clubs send selected athletes here for training. Between 60 and 100 climbers pass through Aladağlar every week during these programs. We organize five or six courses each year and the contribution of so many visitors to the area is undeniable,” he said.

He added that climbers do not necessarily have to belong to a club, as individuals can obtain licenses and join federation activities after applying.