Climate change hurting leather industry in Uşak

Climate change hurting leather industry in Uşak

UŞAK
Climate change hurting leather industry in Uşak

Climate change is taking its toll on the leather industry in the western province of Uşak, which is home to several leather processing companies.

Rising global temperatures due to climate change, however, have led to a decrease in demand for leather clothing worldwide, impacting businesses in the city.

In the Leather Organized Industrial Zone in Uşak, which spans 300 hectares, hides brought from all over the country are processed.

The amount of leather processed in Uşak, one of Turkey's leading leather processing centers, has dropped because of climate change.

Murat Çalışkan, who has been in the leather business in Uşak for 35 years, stated that interest in leather clothing has declined and sales have fallen in recent years.

Sales were driven by demand during spring and autumn, when temperatures are milder, he said.

“However, with climate changes, we no longer know when to expect each season, and this uncertainty is affecting our sales," Çalışkan explained.

Sales of leather jackets, pants, and coats have declined due to rising temperatures, he added.

Since they can no longer sell leather jackets and coats, they have started focusing on other leather products such as wallets, shoes, belts, bags and hats, according to Çalışkan.

“Because we no longer experience transitional seasons, our sales have dropped by 50-60 percent," he said.

Five years ago, 35 million small livestock hides were processed in facilities in Uşak, but this number dropped to 22 million last year, and they expect it to be around 20 million this year, according to Coşkun Göngör, board chair of the Leather Organized Zone.

 

Production,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

    Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

  2. UK inflation dips less than expected in May

    UK inflation dips less than expected in May

  3. Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

    Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

  4. Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict

    Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict

  5. TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show

    TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show
Recommended
UK inflation dips less than expected in May

UK inflation dips less than expected in May
Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time
Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict

Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict
TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show

TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show
Australia sanctions Russias oil tanker shadow fleet

Australia sanctions Russia's oil tanker 'shadow fleet'
India grants licence to Musks Starlink

India grants licence to Musk's Starlink
Microsoft working on next-gen Xbox video game console

Microsoft working on next-gen Xbox video game console
WORLD Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

Israel said it struck a nuclear site near Tehran on Wednesday, while Iran said it fired hypersonic missiles as the arch foes traded fire for a sixth day.
ECONOMY UK inflation dips less than expected in May

UK inflation dips less than expected in May

British inflation eased less than expected in May after surging in April, official data showed Wednesday, fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will hold interest rates steady this week.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿