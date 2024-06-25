Climate anxiety spreads among children

ISTANBUL

Global warming and the resultant climate crisis are heightening anxiety levels among children.

Experts warn that the rise in climate anxiety, a condition characterized by heightened stress and uncertainty about the future, is a growing concern among the younger population.

Amanda Spielman, former head of the U.K. government’s education watchdog Ofsted, has highlighted the potential psychological impact of climate education on students.

“The lessons on climate change given to children in schools are causing them too much anxiety, particularly among girls who want to be like Greta,” Spielman notes.

In Türkiye, Dr. Kemal Sayar, a professor of psychiatry at Marmara University refers to this period as the “age of uncertainty,” noting its significant impact on children.

“Uncertainty is the most important trigger of anxiety. Children who see climate disasters and wars when they look to the future grow more anxious,” Sayar explained.

He added that anxiety and depression have notably increased among children and adolescents in recent years.

The psychological burden is exacerbated by ongoing global conflicts and the looming threat of nuclear war, Sayar added.

However, families can play a crucial role in mitigating this anxiety.

Sayar advises parents to focus on what their children can do, rather than on catastrophic outcomes.

“A child with environmental anxiety should be taught environmental sensitivity. They should be encouraged to take on responsibilities,” he says.

Emphasizing this, Cem Şafak Çukur, head of the Turkish Psychological Association, underscores the importance of age-appropriate communication.

“Children have different cognitive and emotional development stages. Messages need to be given with concrete examples suitable to the age of the child.”

Expert clinical psychologist Özgenur Taşkın elaborated on eco-anxiety and stated, “Children will have fears and anxieties such as ‘what will happen in the future’ and ‘how will we cope when climates change.’ The most important thing we can do is to increase responsibility.”