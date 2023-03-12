Cliffside buildings in Türkiye’s resort town Antalya cause panic

Cliffside buildings in Türkiye’s resort town Antalya cause panic

Salim Uzun- ANTALYA
Cliffside buildings in Türkiye’s resort town Antalya cause panic

Amid the quake panic in Türkiye following the deadly Feb. 6 quakes, the topic of the dangerously risky structures in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s cliff band has come to the agenda once again, as experts emphasized that actions should be taken as soon as possible about these residences.

Even the appearance of the buildings in the cliff band within the borders of Muratpaşa district is enough to worry citizens. While life continues in eight to 10-story buildings in the region, a cafeteria continues to host its customers despite the great risk of collapsing.

In 2013, Yıldız Technical University conducted a very important study in Antalya Konserve Bay, and the report stated that filling should be done at certain points determined by scientific methods in order to prevent the leakage of surface waters to the cliffs and to stop the regression.

No measures have been taken since then.

Mehmet Soner Akdoğan, president of the Antalya Branch Office of the Civil Engineers Chamber, said that they demanded a risk analysis be carried out on these structures as soon as possible, but unfortunately no adequate work has been done yet.

“We know that many of these structures on the cliffs are built illegally. We cannot determine the extent of the problem without a risk analysis. Therefore, action must be taken immediately. Even if this area was included in the scope of the latest zoning amnesty, these structures should be demolished,” he said.

Bayram Ali Çeltik, the president of the Antalya Branch Office of the Geological Engineers Chamber, also pointed out that the structures on the cliff area should be demolished without wasting time.

He stated that as the waves beat the cliffs with great force, it causes erosion over time and that there are fractures in some areas.

“We can see that there are buildings with cracks in their columns and beams. However, since this area is highly profitable in terms of rent, no one voices this issue,” he said.

house, earthquake,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

    Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu pays visit to quake zone

    Kılıçdaroğlu pays visit to quake zone

  3. Türkiye believes grain deal will be extended: Defense minister

    Türkiye believes grain deal will be extended: Defense minister

  4. 36 parties qualify to run in upcoming elections

    36 parties qualify to run in upcoming elections

  5. China retains central bank chief

    China retains central bank chief
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties
Kılıçdaroğlu pays visit to quake zone

Kılıçdaroğlu pays visit to quake zone
Türkiye believes grain deal will be extended: Defense minister

Türkiye believes grain deal will be extended: Defense minister
36 parties qualify to run in upcoming elections

36 parties qualify to run in upcoming elections
Death toll nears 48,000 in Feb 6 quakes

Death toll nears 48,000 in Feb 6 quakes
Legal services continue in containers in Hatay Courthouse garden

Legal services continue in containers in Hatay Courthouse garden
Tender for restoration of Greek Orphanage to open in May

Tender for restoration of Greek Orphanage to open in May
WORLD Angola to send forces to conflict-torn DR Congo

Angola to send forces to conflict-torn DR Congo

Angola said on Saturday it will send a military unit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, after a ceasefire it brokered between rebel militiamen and government troops collapsed.

ECONOMY China retains central bank chief

China retains central bank chief

China retained its central bank chief on Feb. 12 in a surprise move, as the country appointed a cabinet focused on fighting economic headwinds.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.