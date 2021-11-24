Cleaning of areas burned by wildfires in Muğla continues

  • November 24 2021 07:00:00

MUĞLA
The cleaning process in areas in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Bodrum and Milas districts, burned by wildfires that raged many Turkish provinces late July, has been continuing rapidly, with workers cutting some 40 percent of the trees in the region.

Cleaning works continue at some 219 spots in two districts and workers cut some 150 trees daily, sources told the Demirören News Agency on Nov. 23.

Two weeks after the wildfires, the General Directorate of Forestry examined the burnt areas in Muğla, carried out damage assessment and held tenders for the cleaning and cutting works.

Metin Kaymak, 50, a forest worker from the northwestern province of Balıkesir, arrived in Muğla after winning a tender.

“We are responsible for cleaning 150 hectares of land. So far, we have cleaned some 100 hectares,” he said.

“We will accomplish the mission in February and then a planting process will begin,” he added.

