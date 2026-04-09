Clean power cushions UK as gas prices surge: Report

Clean power cushions UK as gas prices surge: Report

LONDON
Clean power cushions UK as gas prices surge: Report

Britain has been cushioned from surging gas prices since the start of the Middle East war due to its growing use of renewable energy, according to a new report yesterday.

Clean energies cut national gas purchases by 7 million pounds ($9.4 million) a day compared to the last energy crisis in 2021-2023, think-tank Ember said in its report.

Energy prices in the U.K. are among the highest in Europe, notably because more than a quarter of its electricity still comes from natural gas, whose price has often risen in recent years, especially since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

However, thanks to both onshore and offshore wind, Britain is among Europe's leaders in adopting renewable energies.

Wind alone generated nearly 30 percent of the country's power in 2025, according to the National Energy System Operator.

The U.K. government has pledged that low-carbon sources will meet 100 percent of the country's electricity demand by 2030.

Ember noted that Britain has added more than a quarter of its current wind and solar capacity since the start of the last energy crisis.

"Strong renewables generation reduced the need for gas purchases when prices spiked," said report co-author Josie Murdoch, quoted in the press release.

According to the report, had gas output stayed at 2021 levels, the cost of gas used for power generation in the first weeks of the war "would have been 52 percent higher."

"It shows that even before deployment targets are achieved, wind and solar are already cutting the dependence on gas and delivering real savings," said Murdoch.

 

UK,

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