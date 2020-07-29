Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

  • July 29 2020 12:19:00

Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

ANKARA
Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

Turkey’s civil servants are now required to use only domestically developed instant messaging services for official work and drop other applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram as part of digital security measures.

The Presidential Digital Transformation Office has issued a document, titled “Information and Communications Guide,” to outline the rules for the use of messaging services by the country’s public workers.

“Indigenous voice, visual and written communication applications, which contain critical data and could be locally managed and whose source codes could be monitored when requested by public institutions, should be favored over other applications,” the guide said.

It also suggested that applications whose servers are located in Turkey should be preferred in internal communication.

The measures aim to prevent cyber-attacks and information leakage and part of larger precautions against security risks at public institutions.

Each servant will put a form to indicate the critical data this individual has access to.

Public servants, however, will be able use other applications, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, in their private lives.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

    Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

  2. Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

    Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

  3. Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

    Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

  4. CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

    CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

  5. 3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

    3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city
Recommended
Turkey rejects claims over Lebanese demonstrations

Turkey rejects claims over Lebanese demonstrations
Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

East Med energy projects will fail without Turkey: Defense minister

East Med energy projects will fail without Turkey: Defense minister
Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

Sümela Monastery reopened after restoration

Sümela Monastery reopened after restoration

Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content
WORLD Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave

Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave

Spain and Germany were among the countries tightening restrictions on July 28in a bid to cool coronavirus hotspots that have sparked fears of a second wave.    
ECONOMY Turkeys central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

Turkey's central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

Turkey's central bank on July 29 revised its year-end inflation forecast to 8.9% for 2020, up from 7.4%.

SPORTS Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.