Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025

MERSİN

Türkiye’s citrus exports soared in 2025, rising 41 percent from the previous year to reach $1.47 billion, according to data from the Mediterranean Exporters’ Association.

The country shipped 1.5 million tons of citrus to international markets, generating significant foreign currency inflows.

Mandarin exports led the surge, bringing in $912.5 million, nearly doubling the previous year’s $475 million. Export volumes climbed from 702,000 tons to 944,000 tons, a 34 percent increase. This marked the highest mandarin export level in the history of the Republic, accounting for about 62 percent of Türkiye’s total citrus export revenue.

Lemons followed with $402.4 million in export earnings, while oranges contributed $96.3 million and grapefruits $65.2 million.

Iraq emerged as the top destination, importing $544.2 million worth of Turkish citrus, followed by Russia with $461 million, Ukraine with $106.4 million, Poland with $52 million and Romania with $48.4 million. Iraq’s mandarin imports alone skyrocketed by 544 percent compared to the previous year, while Russia’s rose 35 percent, Ukraine’s 17 percent and Poland’s 81 percent.

On the regional front, Mersin stood out as the leading exporter with $696.2 million in sales, followed by Hatay with $229.7 million and Adana with $136.4 million.