Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025

Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025

MERSİN
Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025

Türkiye’s citrus exports soared in 2025, rising 41 percent from the previous year to reach $1.47 billion, according to data from the Mediterranean Exporters’ Association.

 

The country shipped 1.5 million tons of citrus to international markets, generating significant foreign currency inflows.

 

Mandarin exports led the surge, bringing in $912.5 million, nearly doubling the previous year’s $475 million. Export volumes climbed from 702,000 tons to 944,000 tons, a 34 percent increase. This marked the highest mandarin export level in the history of the Republic, accounting for about 62 percent of Türkiye’s total citrus export revenue.

 

Lemons followed with $402.4 million in export earnings, while oranges contributed $96.3 million and grapefruits $65.2 million.

 

Iraq emerged as the top destination, importing $544.2 million worth of Turkish citrus, followed by Russia with $461 million, Ukraine with $106.4 million, Poland with $52 million and Romania with $48.4 million. Iraq’s mandarin imports alone skyrocketed by 544 percent compared to the previous year, while Russia’s rose 35 percent, Ukraine’s 17 percent and Poland’s 81 percent.

 

On the regional front, Mersin stood out as the leading exporter with $696.2 million in sales, followed by Hatay with $229.7 million and Adana with $136.4 million.

sales ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

    Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

  2. Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

    Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

  3. Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

    Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

  4. 7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case

    7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case

  5. Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief

    Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief
Recommended
Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief
Defense giant Aselsan inks $171 million international sales deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $171 million international sales deal
EU leaders arrive in India, hoping to seal free trade deal

EU leaders arrive in India, hoping to seal free trade deal
Supply chain trends in Europe offer opportunities for Türkiye: Report

Supply chain trends in Europe offer opportunities for Türkiye: Report
Central Bank survey shows mixed inflation expectations

Central Bank survey shows mixed inflation expectations
Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail

Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail
WORLD Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

A U.S.-based rights group said on Monday it had confirmed the deaths of nearly 6,000 people during a wave of protests in Iran suppressed by security forces, as Tehran warned Washington against intervening.
ECONOMY Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe "will not tolerate" online abuses against women and children, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday, as the bloc opened a probe into sexualised deepfakes created by Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿