Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

  • January 08 2022 07:00:00

Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

ISTANBUL
Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

The investment amount required for obtaining Turkish citizenship will be determined in a foreign currency, according to the new regulation that was published in the Official Gazette on Jan. 6.

That money will be sold to the Central Bank through a bank prior to the investment transaction, it said.

The Turkish Lira amount obtained as a result of the transaction will be kept in lira deposits or government debt instruments for at least three years.

The investment amount will be determined in a foreign currency in the application for obtaining the right to Turkish citizenship in return for a fixed-term investment, real estate purchase and keeping the securities in banks for a certain period of time.

With a minimum fixed capital investment of $500,000 or equivalent in a foreign currency, the investor has the right to apply for Turkish citizenship. Those who purchase real estate worth at least $250,000 or the equivalent in a foreign currency will also be able to benefit from this exception, provided that an annotation is put in the land registry that it will not be sold for three years.

Turkey, cell,

WORLD Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California

Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California
MOST POPULAR

  1. THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

    THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

  2. Jeff Flake, new American envoy, arrives in Turkey

    Jeff Flake, new American envoy, arrives in Turkey

  3. Experts fear daily cases may hit 100,000 soon

    Experts fear daily cases may hit 100,000 soon

  4. Turkey in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Erdoğan tells Kazakh president

    Turkey in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Erdoğan tells Kazakh president

  5. First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus

    First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus
Recommended
Inflation hits record of 5 percent in eurozone

Inflation hits record of 5 percent in eurozone
Turkey Wealth Fund to invest $250 million in technology

Turkey Wealth Fund to invest $250 million in technology
Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling
SunExpress launches direct flights between Vilnius, Antalya

SunExpress launches direct flights between Vilnius, Antalya
France hits Google, Facebook with huge fines over ‘cookies’

France hits Google, Facebook with huge fines over ‘cookies’
Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities
WORLD Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California

Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California

The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
ECONOMY Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

The investment amount required for obtaining Turkish citizenship will be determined in a foreign currency, according to the new regulation that was published in the Official Gazette on Jan. 6.
SPORTS Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australia’s tennis chief boasted in an internal video leaked on Jan. 8 of his team’s "unbelievable job" despite a visa crisis engulfing the men’s world number one, Novak Djokovic.