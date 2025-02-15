Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

ORDU

World-renowned director Christopher Nolan will shoot part of his new film, “The Odyssey,” at Yason Burnu in the Perşembe district of Ordu. according to reports.

Nolan, 55, the director of “Oppenheimer,” which won seven Oscars in 2024, will release “The Odyssey” in 2026, with some scenes of the movie to be filmed in Türkiye. It has been learned that Nolan has chosen Yason Burnu Peninsula in the Perşembe district as a filming location.

A statement from the social media account Christopher Nolan Art & Updates included a photo of Yason Burnu Peninsula alongside the famous director, stating, "Some scenes of Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, will be shot at Yason Burnu in the Perşembe district of Ordu, Türkiye."

The film’s cast features Hollywood stars such as Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson. The story follows Odysseus' perilous journey after the Trojan War and his reunion with his wife, Penelope.

Some of the acclaimed director’s most well-known films include:

"Several installments of the “Batman” series, “Interstellar,” “The Prestige,” “Inception,” “Dunkirk,” “Oppenheimer,” “Memento,” “Tenet” and “Man of Steel.”

Yason Burnu, which holds natural harbor characteristics due to its geographical features, is home to a 2,300-year-old ancient port and remnants of fish breeding pools. It is also known as one of the legendary locations in Greek mythology’s Golden Fleece tale. The peninsula, a popular destination for water sports and diving, welcomes visitors with a church built by local Greeks in 1868 and a lighthouse. Yason Burnu uniquely blends history and nature within the blue waters of the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, it has been noted that no official application has been made yet for the filming process.