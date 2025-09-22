CHP’s ousted Istanbul head, 25 members appear in court

ISTANBUL

Özgür Çelik, the ousted Istanbul chair of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), and 25 other party members appeared in court on Sept. 22 on charges stemming from clashes outside the Istanbul Justice Palace earlier this year.

The case relates to incidents on Jan. 31, when tensions flared after a CHP vehicle was denied access to the courthouse square where Ekrem İmamoğlu — the CHP’s presidential candidate and Istanbul mayor now in custody — had been brought to testify.

CHP leader Özgür Özel, Istanbul’s acting mayor Nuri Aslan and several lawyers were among those attending the hearing. The trial was adjourned until Feb. 23.

Prosecutors have charged the 26 defendants with resisting law enforcement, unlawful assembly, failing to disperse despite warnings, intentional injury and damaging public property. If convicted, they face prison terms ranging from three years and 11 months to 17 years.

Çelik is also entangled in a separate legal battle over his political position. On Sept. 2, a court annulled the results of the CHP’s 2023 provincial congress in Istanbul that had elected him. A related hearing in that case is scheduled for Oct. 24.

The internal party dispute has fueled further tensions. On Sept. 8, protests erupted at CHP’s Istanbul headquarters after former MP Gürsel Tekin was appointed interim provincial chair, drawing backlash from supporters of Çelik.