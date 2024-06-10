CHP's Bakan meets with Yerlikaya in 'normalization' talks

ANKARA
The series of meetings between the government and the Republican People’s Party (CHP) continued with another visit on June 10, as the main opposition party's deputy leader Murat Bakan met with Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The meetings are part of the "normalization" process in Turkish politics initiated after the March 31 local elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and CHP leader Özgür Özel are scheduled to hold the second high-level meeting of this initiative on June 11.

Following the initial discussions, ministers and their CHP counterparts have been engaging in a series of dialogues.

Recent meetings include Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki with CHP's Gökan Zeybek, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan with CHP's İlhan Uzgel and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler with CHP's Yankı Bağcıoğlu.

The latest of the meetings featured Yerlikaya and CHP's Bakan on June 10.

In an interview with daily Hürriyet last week, Özel characterized these interactions as "an important step for normalization." The CHP leader said the ministers will also brief him or his associates on significant issues, especially during foreign visits.

The contact between Erdoğan and Özel on May 2 marked the first such meeting between ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and CHP leaders since 2016.

In preparation for the president's return visit, the CHP was expected to discuss the upcoming meeting during intra-party discussions scheduled for June 10.

Media reports said Özel's agenda will include the dismissal of Hakkari Mayor Mehmet Sıddık Akış on terrorism-related charges and the subsequent appointment of a trustee to replace him.

For his part, Erdoğan is expected to reiterate his AKP's long-pending proposal for a new constitution.

