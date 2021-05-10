CHP will not propose new charter for now: Kılıçdaroğlu

ANKARA

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on May 9 said the CHP discussed the issue of a “strengthened parliamentary system” with the Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Democrat Party, the Felicity Party, and the İYİ (Good) Party, adding that they do not mull to propose a new constitution at the moment.

Kılıçdaroğlu said ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputies might also support the transition from the current presidential system to a “strengthened parliamentary” system.

“AK Party deputies will also vote for us. Then, even if the Nation Alliance does not provide the majority in the parliament, we can build a strengthened parliamentary system with the support of the AK Party. I believe in this,” he said while speaking to the Second Century Magazine.

“At this stage, we do not have the goal of writing a new constitution. It would be very wrong because if we write a constitution of our own, then they will rightly say, ‘You sat down and prepared a constitution on your own without taking the opinion of the other party, not even taking the opinion of the civil society, but you would have to take the opinion of the other side,’” he stated.

They aim to act based on agreed principles so that the changes needed in the charter will come out naturally, he added.