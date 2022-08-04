CHP vows to resolve tragic Uludere incident

ŞIRNAK

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has promised to shed light on the tragic incident of 2011 in which 34 civilians were killed by the Turkish army as they were mistaken for PKK terrorists.

“This pain has to be relieved to let justice comes to this country. This incident should be resolved, and only after that we can make peace with each other,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on Aug. 4 during a visit to the southeastern Anatolian province of Şırnak’s Uludere district, also known as Roboski in Kurdish.

A total of 34 civilians, who were mistaken for PKK terrorists, smuggling goods into Türkiye, were killed on Dec. 28, 2011, in attacks carried out by F-16s and unmanned aerial vehicles in the incidents. The families and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) have long been accusing the government of not conducting a proper investigation into the incident.



Kılıçdaroğlu and his aides paid a visit to Uludere and met with the families of the victims. “A very sad incident occurred on Dec. 28, 2011. We lost some 34 sons of ours on that day; 18 of them were younger than 18. Pain is still there, and it needs to be relived for justice to be delivered,” he stated.

Social reconciliation can only be possible after this incident is resolved, Kılıçdaroğlu stated, adding: “Those who were killed won’t come back. But we should find a way to ease the pain of the mothers. Mothers feel this pain and demand justice from us.”

It is their job and responsibility to deliver justice, Kılıçdaroğlu said, underlining its importance for ensuring unity and togetherness in the country.