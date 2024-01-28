CHP unveils additional candidates for municipal elections

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has revealed 209 more candidates for the forthcoming municipal elections, including nominations for eight metropolitan cities and several districts within Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Decisions regarding the candidates were reached during consecutive meetings of the central executive board, culminating in their finalization at the party assembly gathering on Jan. 26.

In a notable move, Muhittin Böcek has been nominated once again as the mayoral candidate for Antalya, while Ahmet Aras has been selected to vie for the metropolitan area in Muğla, building on his role as the Bodrum district's mayor.

In the eastern metropolitan cities, the CHP has put forth Cafer Pekdemir in Diyarbakır, Şükrü Şahar in Van and Atlıhan Atila in Erzurum as its candidates.

Further nominations include Hasan Süha Saral in Trabzon, Bülent Nuri Çavuşoğlu in Denizli and Azize Çeroğlu in Sakarya.

In Istanbul, several existing mayors have been renominated, with notable mentions including Rıza Akpolat in Beşiktaş, Mehmet Murat Çalık in Beylikdüzü and Hasan Akgün in Büyükçekmece.

Meanwhile, Battal İlgezdi, the current mayor of Ataşehir, announced his resignation from the CHP after learning that he would not be nominated again. Onursal Adıgüzel has been selected to replace him.

In Ankara, most district nominations have been finalized, with Veli Gündüz Şahin in Mamak, İzzet Demircioğlu in Ayaş, Özer Kasap in Beypazarı and Ertunç Güngör in Nallıhan emerging as the chosen candidates.

The CHP had previously announced its renomination of Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş for the metropolitan municipalities of Istanbul and Ankara, respectively.

Other notable nominations in non-metropolitan provinces include Ali Orkun Ercengiz in Burdur, Hasan Levent Çöphüseyinoğlu in Çorum, Sedat Çelikel in Düzce, Atakan Yazgan in Isparta, Necati Topaloğlu in Rize and Tacettin Kepenek in Sivas.