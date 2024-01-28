CHP unveils additional candidates for municipal elections

CHP unveils additional candidates for municipal elections

ANKARA
CHP unveils additional candidates for municipal elections

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has revealed 209 more candidates for the forthcoming municipal elections, including nominations for eight metropolitan cities and several districts within Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Decisions regarding the candidates were reached during consecutive meetings of the central executive board, culminating in their finalization at the party assembly gathering on Jan. 26.

In a notable move, Muhittin Böcek has been nominated once again as the mayoral candidate for Antalya, while Ahmet Aras has been selected to vie for the metropolitan area in Muğla, building on his role as the Bodrum district's mayor.

In the eastern metropolitan cities, the CHP has put forth Cafer Pekdemir in Diyarbakır, Şükrü Şahar in Van and Atlıhan Atila in Erzurum as its candidates.

Further nominations include Hasan Süha Saral in Trabzon, Bülent Nuri Çavuşoğlu in Denizli and Azize Çeroğlu in Sakarya.

In Istanbul, several existing mayors have been renominated, with notable mentions including Rıza Akpolat in Beşiktaş, Mehmet Murat Çalık in Beylikdüzü and Hasan Akgün in Büyükçekmece.

Meanwhile, Battal İlgezdi, the current mayor of Ataşehir, announced his resignation from the CHP after learning that he would not be nominated again. Onursal Adıgüzel has been selected to replace him.

In Ankara, most district nominations have been finalized, with Veli Gündüz Şahin in Mamak, İzzet Demircioğlu in Ayaş, Özer Kasap in Beypazarı and Ertunç Güngör in Nallıhan emerging as the chosen candidates.

The CHP had previously announced its renomination of Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş for the metropolitan municipalities of Istanbul and Ankara, respectively.

Other notable nominations in non-metropolitan provinces include Ali Orkun Ercengiz in Burdur, Hasan Levent Çöphüseyinoğlu in Çorum, Sedat Çelikel in Düzce, Atakan Yazgan in Isparta, Necati Topaloğlu in Rize and Tacettin Kepenek in Sivas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP unveils additional candidates for municipal elections

CHP unveils additional candidates for municipal elections
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP unveils additional candidates for municipal elections

    CHP unveils additional candidates for municipal elections

  2. Erdoğan unveils AKP-led alliance's candidates for Eskişehir, İzmir districts

    Erdoğan unveils AKP-led alliance's candidates for Eskişehir, İzmir districts

  3. Parties assigned places on ballot papers for March polls

    Parties assigned places on ballot papers for March polls

  4. Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour

    Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour

  5. US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks

    US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks
Recommended
Erdoğan unveils AKP-led alliances candidates for Eskişehir, İzmir districts

Erdoğan unveils AKP-led alliance's candidates for Eskişehir, İzmir districts
Parties assigned places on ballot papers for March polls

Parties assigned places on ballot papers for March polls
Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour

Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour
US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks

US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks
Armed attack on Santa Maria Church in Istanbul kills one person

Armed attack on Santa Maria Church in Istanbul kills one person
Erdoğan urges Israel to heed to ICJs immediate ceasefire call

Erdoğan urges Israel to heed to ICJ's immediate ceasefire call
WORLD N. Korea fires several cruise missiles: Seoul military

N. Korea fires several cruise missiles: Seoul military

North Korea fired several cruise missiles on Sunday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a series of tension-raising moves by the nuclear-armed state.
ECONOMY Gov’t aims to boost support for companies: Minister

Gov’t aims to boost support for companies: Minister

The support provided under the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) will be increased by at least 100 percent in line with the country’s growth targets, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿