CHP to rally against minimum wage hike

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has announced plans for a rally in the capital Ankara to protest the newly set minimum wage of 22,104 Turkish Liras.

The rally expected to draw large crowds in Tandoğan Square is scheduled for Dec. 28, CHP deputy leader Gamze Taşçıer told reporters after the party's central executive board meeting. She said CHP deputies would also meet with minimum wage workers in groups to gather their perspectives.

Later on Dec. 25, Özel met with citizens and workers at Ankara's Yenişehir market. He was also set to hold discussions with labor union representatives.

By the latest increase, the minimum wage rose by 30 percent from 17,002 liras. Özel argued it fell short of addressing inflation pressures.

“While the inflation for minimum wage earners is 80 percent, and even the [Turkish Statistical Institute] TÜİK's inflation rate is 47 percent, they crushed millions of minimum wage earners with inflation,” Özel said in an X post.

The CHP had proposed a minimum wage of 30,000 liras, aiming to alleviate financial strain on workers while supporting small businesses.

"We, as the Republican People’s Party, are continuing the big campaign we started. Our demand for the minimum wage is 30,000 liras — we will not go below that," Özel said at an event in the northwestern city of Bilecik on Dec. 5.

Özel outlined the plan, suggesting a 6,000-lira subsidy per employee for employers with up to 10 minimum wage earners, which he said would prevent adverse effects on tradespeople.

“The minimum wage is low for those who receive it and high for those who pay it,” he said.

Due to soaring inflation, the minimum wage was raised twice in 2022 and 2023.

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern on Thursday at the "continuing" damage done by Israeli forces in the country's south despite a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah.
Employees working in the finance-insurance sector received the highest pay in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
