CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

  • November 13 2020 13:37:00

CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

ANKARA
CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will open offices in five countries in the Caucasus and the Gulf region as part of its plan to expand its foreign representation, the Anadolu Agency has reported.

The agency informed that the main opposition’s works to open offices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Ireland continue under the coordination of Deputy CHP leader Oğuz Kaan Salıcı.

The party is hoping to open the offices in these countries soon, but works have slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. The CHP has 27 offices in 14 countries and 12 representation in different countries.

The majority of its offices are in the countries where Turks are living in big numbers, such as Germany. The social democrat party has nine offices in different cities in Germany, including Hamburg, Hessen, Bremen and Munich.

In France, the CHP has six offices, the agency informed, citing Paris, Strasbourg, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille and Nantes. The party also has its offices in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Switzerland, Scotland, Britain, Italy, Romania, Australia, Canada and Sweden.

World,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows to boost Turkish defense industry

    Erdoğan vows to boost Turkish defense industry

  2. How Biden could change Turkey’s ties with Greece, EU

    How Biden could change Turkey’s ties with Greece, EU

  3. Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

    Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

  4. Health minister Koca speaks to Turkish-German scientists behind vaccine

    Health minister Koca speaks to Turkish-German scientists behind vaccine

  5. Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister

    Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister
Recommended
US policies on Turkey outweigh Biden’s thoughts on country: MHP

US policies on Turkey outweigh Biden’s thoughts on country: MHP
İYİ Party urges gov’t to avoid relying on personal companionship in US ties

İYİ Party urges gov’t to avoid relying on personal companionship in US ties
President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy

President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy
CHP proposes 4-leg strategy for strong economy

CHP proposes 4-leg strategy for strong economy

CHP leader criticizes government policies on economy

CHP leader criticizes government policies on economy
Main opposition CHP hails Bidens US election win

Main opposition CHP hails Biden's US election win
WORLD At least 100 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN

At least 100 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN

At least 100 migrants died in a "devastating" shipwreck on Nov. 12 off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said, the latest in a spate of migrant vessel sinkings in the central Mediterranean.
ECONOMY Industrial output keeps recovering in September

Industrial output keeps recovering in September

Turkey's industrial production continued to improve in September thanks to the period of normalization from the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s statistical authority reported on Nov. 13. 
SPORTS Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

After a nine-year break, Formula 1 is once again heading to Istanbul for the eighth Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 15. 