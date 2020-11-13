CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

ANKARA

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will open offices in five countries in the Caucasus and the Gulf region as part of its plan to expand its foreign representation, the Anadolu Agency has reported.

The agency informed that the main opposition’s works to open offices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Ireland continue under the coordination of Deputy CHP leader Oğuz Kaan Salıcı.

The party is hoping to open the offices in these countries soon, but works have slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. The CHP has 27 offices in 14 countries and 12 representation in different countries.

The majority of its offices are in the countries where Turks are living in big numbers, such as Germany. The social democrat party has nine offices in different cities in Germany, including Hamburg, Hessen, Bremen and Munich.

In France, the CHP has six offices, the agency informed, citing Paris, Strasbourg, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille and Nantes. The party also has its offices in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Switzerland, Scotland, Britain, Italy, Romania, Australia, Canada and Sweden.