CHP to intensify pre-election campaigns during summer

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has decided to intensify its rallies and visits to different parts of the country throughout the summer in a bid to get ready for a potential snap poll later this year.

The central decision-making body of the CHP, in its meeting on July 4 under the leadership of Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, decided to intensify its on-site visits across Türkiye during the summer months when the Parliament is not working, the daily Hürriyet reported.

“We will always be with our people,” Kılıçdaroğlu instructed the party officials. In line with this plan, Kılıçdaroğlu and senior officials as well as the CHP deputies will visit one province every Tuesday after the Feast of Sacrifice and convene with the parliamentary group in that city. Plus, Kılıçdaroğlu will hold rallies in different cities, starting from Balıkesir on July 24.

In addition, lawmakers will also continue their visits to different provinces in groups and report back to the headquarters during the summer. The Parliament went to recess on July 1 and will resume its works on Oct. 1.