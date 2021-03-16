CHP slams gov't over removal of student oath

  • March 16 2021 17:02:51

CHP slams gov't over removal of student oath

ANKARA
CHP slams govt over removal of student oath

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has slammed both the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) over the removal of the student oath from primary schools after a court decision.

Until 2013, all Turkish primary students had to recite the student oath at the beginning of every school day. With a purpose to impart moral and nationalistic values to students, the oath ended with the line, “How happy is he who can say I am a Turk.”

It was removed from schools after an instruction issued by the AKP government in that year. The years-long judicial process was ended last week as the Administrative Court approved the government’s decision in 2013.

Kılıçdaroğlu argued that the Administrative Court’s ruling came after four of its judges were replaced by Erdoğan recently,

CHP leader also criticized MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who slammed the court’s decision without mentioning the role of Erdoğan as the head of the government.

“The student oath was annulled by the People’s Alliance. Mr. Bahçeli is doing wrong by putting the blame on the court and not on Erdoğan. If you want the oath back to schools, then you should make a call to Erdoğan and tell him that you cannot walk together with him if this oath is not reinstated,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Bahçeli, in a statement last week, warned that the removal of the oath would be a very dangerous move for the unity of the people and slammed the court’s ruling.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

  2. Turkey not yet mulling tightening coronavirus measures

    Turkey not yet mulling tightening coronavirus measures

  3. Turkey demands its approval in EU's east Med project

    Turkey demands its approval in EU's east Med project

  4. Turkey says cooperation with Russia to continue by contributing to region

    Turkey says cooperation with Russia to continue by contributing to region

  5. Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan

    Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan
Recommended
EU should act sincerely for progress in ties: Turkish FM

EU should act 'sincerely' for progress in ties: Turkish FM
Turkey says cooperation with Russia to continue by contributing to region

Turkey says cooperation with Russia to continue by contributing to region
Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics
PKK hideouts destroyed in east Turkey, northern Iraq

PKK hideouts destroyed in east Turkey, northern Iraq
EU should renew migration deal with Turkey: Borrell

EU should renew migration deal with Turkey: Borrell
Ankara strongly condemns deadly use of force by Myanmar army

Ankara strongly condemns deadly use of force by Myanmar army
WORLD N Korean leader’s sister slams US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

N Korean leader’s sister slams US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister slammed the U.S. and South Korea on March 16, state media reported, as the new U.S. secretaries of state and defence began a visit to Tokyo and Seoul.
ECONOMY Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan

Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan

Turkey will become the largest center for production of electric vehicles in the next decade, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.
SPORTS Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

The Turkish karate team on March 14 dominated a Karate 1 Premier League tournament with three gold medals.