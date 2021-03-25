CHP should have reached out to more citizens: Kılıçdaroğlu

  March 25 2021

KIRIKKALE
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) should have reached out to more citizens in the past years, the party leader said on March 24.

“It was necessary to reach out to more citizens, to talk more, to listen to their problems more. We’ve neglected it for many years. But now we, and you, have started thinking about the future of Turkey,” Kılıçdaroğlu said while speaking with tradesmen in the province of Kırıkkale.

The CHP leader said they were aware of the problems tradespeople in Turkey were suffering from.

“It is our duty to take care of your problems. If we are serving in the parliament, if we went to the parliament by getting votes from this nation, then we should talk about the problems that different segments of society face,” he stated.

“We should not only articulate the problem but also voice the solution. I know all tradesmen are having problems,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Stating that Turkey is a rich country, the politician said: “The whole point is that we will share fairly the added value we create. We have to create an environment in which everyone wins.”

There is well-trained staff in the country, thousands of university graduates, from universities to bureaucracy, but these are all thrown into a corner, he said, stressing that it is necessary to train them so that they would involve in the management staff.

