CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

ANKARA
CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

The calendar for a new main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) convention, seen as a countermeasure to a lawsuit seeking to annul last year’s event over alleged vote-rigging, will begin this week.

 

The process will start with delegate elections on Aug. 13, according to media reports. District congresses are set to begin Sept. 13 and conclude Oct. 5, while provincial congresses will run from Oct. 11 to Nov. 5.

 

A date for the regular convention will be set after the provincial meetings, with the main event — where the party’s new leadership will be chosen — expected in late November or early December.

 

Within party ranks, no challengers to chairman Özgür Özel are expected, with the main competition anticipated for the 60-seat top council, CHP sources told daily Hürriyet.

 

An Ankara court has adjourned until Sept. 15 a case challenging the validity of the 2023 convention that brought Özel to power, citing “absolute nullity.” The plaintiffs allege the election process was compromised by partial conduct of the board chair.

 

If the court rules in favor of the claim, it could open the door for former CHP head Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s return or lead to a court-appointed trustee to run the party.

 

In June, a CHP delegation visited Kılıçdaroğlu to urge him to declare he would not seek leadership again if the court annulled the convention. He reportedly refused, citing fears that a leadership vacuum could lead to court intervention in party affairs, according to broadcaster Halk TV.

 

Özel’s administration expects the case to be dismissed in September or postponed, according to the sources.

 

"No one who was not elected at the convention can govern the CHP," Özel said in a recent interview with daily Cumhuriyet. "It would be a historical mistake to accept a position after [a decision of] absolute nullity."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

    Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

  2. Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

    Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

  3. Japanese students trained at excavations

    Japanese students trained at excavations

  4. Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

    Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

  5. A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand

    A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand
Recommended
Turkish captain recounts 40 hours at sea after boat sinks off Malaysia

Turkish captain recounts 40 hours at sea after boat sinks off Malaysia
Ministry taps Turkish drama fame to promote destinations abroad

Ministry taps Turkish drama fame to promote destinations abroad
Spotify launches probe into Türkiye editors over bribery claims: Report

Spotify launches probe into Türkiye editors over bribery claims: Report
Submerged minaret in Samsun emerges as hub for water sports

Submerged minaret in Samsun emerges as hub for water sports
HAVELSAN delivers 60th data distribution system to Turkish Navy

HAVELSAN delivers 60th data distribution system to Turkish Navy
Türkiye, Georgia to work shoulder to shoulder for regional cooperation, peace: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Georgia to work 'shoulder to shoulder' for regional cooperation, peace: Erdoğan
Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules

Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules
WORLD US summit in Alaska a personal victory for Putin, Zelensky says

US summit in Alaska a 'personal victory' for Putin, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had scored a "personal victory" by getting invited to talks with Donald Trump on U.S. soil, and that the meeting further delayed sanctions on Moscow.

ECONOMY Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq and Syria on Tuesday discussed reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline between the two countries, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿