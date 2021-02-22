CHP sensitive toward ‘flag and homeland,’ Kılıçdaroğlu says

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Feb. 22 stressed that his party attaches importance to patriotism while objecting to the government members’ accusations against his party over the killing of 13 Turks in Iraq by the illegal PKK members.



Recalling that the government accuses the CHP as if they are in collaboration with the PKK, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “I am the only leader attacked by the PKK. We hardly saved our lives.”



He was referring to the incident when the PKK members attacked a CHP convoy of vehicles, including one carrying Kılıçdaroğlu, in Artvin on Aug. 25, 2016.



“It is not easy to defend the interests of this country, it is difficult. It is not easy to defend the rights and laws of the nation, it is difficult. I made a 450-kilometer “Justice Walk” from Ankara to Istanbul, is this an easy thing? No politician in the history of world politics has walked such a long way for justice. Therefore, we defend the right, law and justice,” he stated, speaking at a meeting with Bursa Provincial Associations Federation member association chairs.



“No matter what party, identity, belief, or lifestyle, there are two main issues we are sensitive to; flag and homeland. Our flag will fly, we will live freely in our homeland,” the CHP leader stated.



The party that is most sensitive about national unity is the CHP, Kılıçdaroğlu said noting that his party attaches weight to the sovereignty of Turkey.



“We have martyrs. How will I defend the rights of these martyrs? Therefore, we have to put aside our past divisions. We have to put our perceptions aside. We have to trust each other,” he stated.



Kılıçdaroğlu emphasized that he is defending the rights of the martyrs, the nation.



Last week, Kılıçdaroğlu held President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan responsible for the killing of 13 Turkish citizens who were held by the PKK in a cave in northern Iraq as well as three troops who were killed during the operation.



Erdoğan filed a lawsuit against Kılıçdaroğlu, demanding 500,000 Turkish Liras in compensation. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials argued that Kılıçdaroğlu was trying to whitewash the PKK by blaming President Erdoğan for the incident.