CHP says it will resist against AKP’s bill on social media

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has stressed it will use all means to stop the legislation of a bill that introduces new regulations to social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter, as a parliamentary panel started deliberations on the nine-article draft.



“We will use all the means to stop the legislation of the social media regulations. That includes applying to the Constitutional Court,” deputy leader of the CHP, Onursal Adıgüzel, told reporters at a press conference on July 23.



He made the statement as a parliamentary panel begun discussing the bill on July 23. The bill highlights “social media providers” as a new definition in the Turkish legal system and obliges them to have a presence in Turkey as a counterpart for the Information Technologies and Communication Authority.



According to the draft bill, if these platforms don’t establish representation in Turkey, their internet traffic will be restricted first up to 50 percent and then up to 90 percent with court decisions.



The opposition regards the bill as a move to control social media which has become one of the few platforms for dissidents in Turkey.



“It’s another effort to bring the social media companies to their knees through new sanctions. Millions of youngsters will be deprived of social media because of this fait-accompli,” he stated.



In an age of informatics, introducing restrictions on social media will slow down the country’s efforts to catch the era as many small and medium-size entrepreneurs in Turkey are effectively using these platforms to generate income, he said.



Accusing the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of forcing social media platform to collaborate with it in its efforts to crack down on dissidents, Adıgüzel said, “Otherwise it threatens them to suspend their operations in Turkey.”