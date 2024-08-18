CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is planning introduce term limits for deputies, mayors and potentially party leaders, daily Milliyet has reported.

Party officials discussed the proposal at the first meeting of a commission formed to amend party bylaws.

The meeting, held on Aug. 17 and chaired by CHP deputy leaders Gül Çiftci and Ensar Aytekin, explored the possibility of enforcing a maximum of two or three terms for deputies and mayors.

Some commission members also proposed that term limits be extended to party leaders, the daily said.

Currently, deputies are elected every five years and mayors every four years in Türkiye. Additionally, the meeting reportedly addressed a proposal to extend the period between CHP congresses from two years to three years.

The party has announced an extraordinary congress to take place from Sept. 6 to 9, with a symbolic opening on Sept. 4 in Sivas to mark the 105th anniversary of a pivotal 1919 congress held there during the War of Independence.

The gathering is aimed at uniting delegates from all Anatolian provinces of the defunct Ottoman Empire during the War of Independence.

Meanwhile, CHP leader Özel has reiterated the party's support for granting Alevi cemevis official status as places of worship.

“If Cemevis are places of worship for Alevis, they will be for us too. Your struggle is my struggle until this constitutional right is recognized," he said at an event in the central city of Nevşehir on Aug. 17.

The program was held to commemorate Haji Bektash Veli, an Islamic scholar revered among Alevis.

"Alevis have problems waiting for a solution. Türkiye has denied equal citizenship rights to Alevis in a discrimination that hurts consciences," he said.

"Despite all the statements in the constitution, Alevi citizens are marginalized and denied equal citizenship rights when making and implementing laws."

