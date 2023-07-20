CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

ANKARA
CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has been jolted by a leaked video of an online meeting between Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and prominent CHP officials who were discussing ways to hold an extraordinary convention to unseat party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

“At a time when our works for holding the convention of our party are progressing rapidly, we don’t approve unethical meetings that don’t comply with the traditions of our party and don’t respect the hierarchy,” Faik Öztrak, the deputy leader and spokesman of the CHP, told reporters late on July 19.

The leaked 15-minute video shows İmamoğlu and several CHP officials who were once closest aides to Kılıçdaroğlu discussing their preparations for an extraordinary convention. Following the defeat of Kılıçdaroğlu in the presidential race against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the May 28 polls, İmamoğlu started a movement for change in the party leadership.

Kılıçdaroğlu, however, underlined the upcoming municipal elections and hinted that a convention will be held following the polls that will take place on March 31, 2024.

“We are not against a race [for leadership]. But we don’t approve of causing damage to our party,” Öztrak said, adding the party management was unaware of the meeting.

For his part, İmamoğlu defended the meeting and said it was not a secret one. “We will probe on how it was leaked,” he said, stressing that he was talking on the issues of the CHP with the officials of the party.

“There is nothing more natural than this. I can tell that we held around 200 meetings like this one after the elections,” İmamoğlu said.

dissident, Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

    Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

  2. CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

    CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

  3. Parliament summons extraordinary session

    Parliament summons extraordinary session

  4. Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

    Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

  5. Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing

    Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing
Recommended
CHP calls parliament for an extraordinary meeting after tax hikes

CHP calls parliament for an extraordinary meeting after tax hikes
Parliament announces recess until October

Parliament announces recess until October
CHP, İYİ Party leaders discuss upcoming local election

CHP, İYİ Party leaders discuss upcoming local election
CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes

CHP slams gov’t over tax hikes
MHP asks further rise in pensions

MHP asks further rise in pensions
CHP launches audits of party organizations

CHP launches audits of party organizations
WORLD Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire.

ECONOMY Some 400 companies fined over exorbitant prices, stockpiling

Some 400 companies fined over exorbitant prices, stockpiling

A total of 369 companies, including supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and automotive firms, have been fined 152.8 million Turkish Liras ($5.67 million) in the first six months of 2023 over exorbitant price increases, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).