CHP leader warns against making politics on identities

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu stressed that the politicians must not make politics over people’s identity, warning that such policies would cause fight within the society.

“If we want to build our future very well, we have to know our own history very well. They want us to fight. We will not fight. Why should we make politics over people’s identity?” he said, addressing mukhtars and civil society representatives in the Nallihan district of Ankara.

“Who has the freedom to choose their parents?” he asked.

The CHP leader underlined the importance of unity instead of polarization.

“We must learn to embrace, not polarization, in these lands,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

The main opposition leader pointed at the problems of farmers in Türkiye and said they must receive more subsidies according to the law.

“A law was passed in 2006. It said that ‘at least 1 percent of the national income is given to farmers every year.’ But they did not give,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

He also stated that farmers should be able to purchase diesel fuel without SCT and VAT.

“You all complain about the diesel price,” he said and stressed that a social state must protect the farmers.

 

