CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

  • December 19 2021 13:48:00

KAYSERİ
The leader of the main opposition party, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has reiterated his vow to recover the ailing Turkish economy when they come to power in the next elections, repeating his calls on the government to go to snap polls as soon as possible.

“We will thoroughly run this country. The first thing we will do is to listen to all the victims [of the economy]. We will speedily hold the Economic and Social Council and listen to all the relevant parties with our ministers. The problems will be identified and solutions will be proposed so that an action can be taken in unity,” Kılıçdaroğlu, the chair of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), told a meeting with businessmen groups in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri over the weekend.

Blaming the government for an unprecedented decline of the value of the national currency, the Turkish Lira, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “On the one hand they call themselves nationalist but on the other hand they devalue the Turkish Lira. The real nationalists are within the Republican People’s Party. I particularly call on my brothers at the Nationalist Movement Party. One of ours six pillars is nationalism.”

The MHP is the main political ally of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) that make up the People’s Alliance.

The opposition will struggle for the stability and comfort of Turkey and it will be successful, Kılıçdaroğlu stated, “We’ll realize the things that they have failed. We will get rid of the understanding that says, ‘What I say is right.’ Not what I say but what we say is right.”

Repeating his calls for early elections, the CHP leader vowed that the lira will soon regain its “real value” if the government calls early elections.

TURKEY Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official

Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official
