CHP leader urges unity to overcome ‘hard days’

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has called for unity to overcome the “hard days” that Turkey has been facing recently.

“We are having hard days. We are going through difficult circumstances together. We will and we must overcome together; we must overcome,” he said at the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting on Feb. 1.

“The way to overcome is to be united, to be together, to meet in justice, love and embrace, not to marginalize anyone, and to build a Turkey where everyone lives in peace,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu stressed that his party was able to reach out to the low-income segments of the society in Turkey in the past few years.

The CHP has stood by the poorest segments of the society, especially in the last five-six years, he stated. When they met with these people, the party members had the opportunity to discuss problems of both “our own and Turkey,” he added.

His party strives to find solutions to every problem of the country, Kılıçdaroğlu said. The CHP leader recalled his party’s efforts to solve the problems of subcontracted workers.

“Subcontracted workers were one of the most important steps we took. In the end, the government had to give personnel permanent positions,” he said.

There are about 2,000 hospital information system employees who still cannot get permanent contracts, Kılıçdaroğlu said and added, “I am calling on these friends of mine: You will soon see, your posts will be given as soon as possible under the power of the Nation Alliance.”

“In the real sense, we will enact the teachers’ profession law. No teacher will receive a pension below the poverty line,” he said.