CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

HATAY
CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

The earthquake-hit region needs more tents and shelters as well as water, the leader of the main opposition party has said, reiterating his call that all these problems should be resolved in unity.

“We are aware that certain issues remain unsolved despite 17 days having passed after the earthquake. Wherever I visit, people voice that they need water and tents. These must be resolved one way or another,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) said during a visit to Hatay late on Feb. 22.

He visited families sheltering in tents outside the city center with CHP’s mayors of Istanbul, Ankara, Aydın, Antalya, Tekirdağ, Adana and Hatay. During his tour he also paid a visit to a coordination center established by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Büyükakın. Kılıçdaroğlu expressed thanks to all the mayors who rushed to the help of earthquake victims, regardless which political party they represent.

“We are doing our best in helping the victims,” he said, informing that tent producers can only supply for the state-run Kızılay and AFAD, the emergency and disaster management agency, which do not have enough tents in their stock.

“But let’s not be unhopeful. They will be resolved,” he said.

Speaking of Hatay, a city that was most severely hit by the earthquake, Kılıçdaroğlu expressed his hope that the city, home to different cultures and religions for centuries, will be reconstructed. “It is our joint duty to revive Hatay with its splendid culture and historical nature,” he said.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

    CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

  2. Türkiye uses all its capacity tackling quake disaster: Ministers

    Türkiye uses all its capacity tackling quake disaster: Ministers

  3. Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

    Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

  4. Survivors hold on to life in tent cities

    Survivors hold on to life in tent cities

  5. Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians

    Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians
Recommended
Türkiye uses all its capacity tackling quake disaster: Ministers

Türkiye uses all its capacity tackling quake disaster: Ministers
Survivors hold on to life in tent cities

Survivors hold on to life in tent cities
Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians

Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians
Markets also affected by earthquake, say analysts

Markets also affected by earthquake, say analysts
Volunteers establish platform to ‘retain Antakya’s culture’

Volunteers establish platform to ‘retain Antakya’s culture’
Local animal center named after late Mexican rescue dog

Local animal center named after late Mexican rescue dog
WORLD Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Israel and Palestinian militants traded air strikes and rocket fire in and around Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

ECONOMY Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

The Central Bank on Feb. 23 slashed its policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent from 9 percent as the country continues to reel from the aftermath of a devastating quake which affected millions of lives.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.