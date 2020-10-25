CHP leader urges amendment in Political Parties Act for female quota

  October 25 2020

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called on the women of Turkey to demand a 50 percent quota of female representation at the parliament over an amendment in the Political Parties Act.

“This country has half women, half men, and even more women, but when you look at the parliament, there are very few female MPs. Gender quota must be brought. In our own charter, the gender quota is 33 percent. This quota should also be reflected in the parliament. For this, the law on political parties must be changed. The obstacle to this is the Political Parties Act,” he said on Oct. 25, speaking at a program of female mukhtars (local heads) organized by Çankaya Municipality.

Kılıçdaroğlu called on women to include the 50 percent quota of females in the Political Parties Act and said, “If the parties say ‘no’ to this legal regulation, then vote ‘no’ in the first election. Show the power of the woman,” the CHP leader said.

More than 50 percent of Turkey’s population is women and they should not struggle for representation in the parliament, Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

“We had the bill prepared and sent it to women’s organizations. Women’s organizations will take and assess. We will sign and deliver the law proposal,” he said.

Women should reject the understanding of politics based on belief, ethnic identity and lifestyle, he said. “We have to respect everyone’s lifestyle. It is women who will build a strong democracy in this country.”

Turkey should have a budget particularly for mukhtars, Kılıçdaroğlu also said, noting that villages need to regain their legal personality.

Turkey primarily needs a holistic mukhtar law, Kılıçdaroğlu said, noting that this law has been drafted and sent to some of the mukhtars.

