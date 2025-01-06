CHP leader urges all MPs to back pension hike

ERZURUM

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has called on lawmakers to support a proposal to raise the lowest pensions to match the country’s minimum wage.

“I appeal to all political parties and all deputies in the parliament so that the pensioners can at least hold on to life in the dead of winter... Let's not be silent about this evil,” Özel said during a visit to the eastern city of Erzurum on Jan. 5.

The appeal follows the government’s recent announcement of a 30 percent hike in the minimum wage, raising it to 22,104 Turkish Liras. The lowest pension, meanwhile, is currently set at 12,500 liras after a July adjustment.

Pensions were set to be discussed during a cabinet meeting on Jan. 6.

“We are the ones who will raise our hands and vote for the law. Let's raise our hands to make the lowest pension at least a minimum wage,” Özel urged.

The CHP leader criticized the government for failing to ensure income justice.

"Pensioners, laborers, minimum wage earners, farmers and tradesmen are suffering great hardships. Injustice is at the root of these troubles," Özel said.

"While the rich add to their wealth, the poor are oppressed... This government cannot provide social justice. All kinds of inequalities, imbalances and rifts between segments of society are increasing."

Özel also reiterated his party’s pledge to raise the lowest pension to one and a half times the minimum wage if it gains power.