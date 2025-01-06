CHP leader urges all MPs to back pension hike

CHP leader urges all MPs to back pension hike

ERZURUM
CHP leader urges all MPs to back pension hike

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has called on lawmakers to support a proposal to raise the lowest pensions to match the country’s minimum wage.

“I appeal to all political parties and all deputies in the parliament so that the pensioners can at least hold on to life in the dead of winter... Let's not be silent about this evil,” Özel said during a visit to the eastern city of Erzurum on Jan. 5.

The appeal follows the government’s recent announcement of a 30 percent hike in the minimum wage, raising it to 22,104 Turkish Liras. The lowest pension, meanwhile, is currently set at 12,500 liras after a July adjustment.

Pensions were set to be discussed during a cabinet meeting on Jan. 6.

“We are the ones who will raise our hands and vote for the law. Let's raise our hands to make the lowest pension at least a minimum wage,” Özel urged.

The CHP leader criticized the government for failing to ensure income justice.

"Pensioners, laborers, minimum wage earners, farmers and tradesmen are suffering great hardships. Injustice is at the root of these troubles," Özel said.

"While the rich add to their wealth, the poor are oppressed... This government cannot provide social justice. All kinds of inequalities, imbalances and rifts between segments of society are increasing."

Özel also reiterated his party’s pledge to raise the lowest pension to one and a half times the minimum wage if it gains power.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

    Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

  2. Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

  3. Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

    Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

  4. Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

    Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

  5. US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

    US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report
Recommended
Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan
Rosatom to sue Siemens over Akkuyu nuclear plant

Rosatom to sue Siemens over Akkuyu nuclear plant
ISIL gunmen stand trial over deadly Istanbul church attack

ISIL gunmen stand trial over deadly Istanbul church attack
Cappadocia launches microlight flights for tourism

Cappadocia launches microlight flights for tourism
DEM Party engages in talks with AKP after Öcalan visit

DEM Party engages in talks with AKP after Öcalan visit
Turks, Kurds, others are brothers: Erdoğan

Turks, Kurds, others are brothers: Erdoğan
WORLD Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6 in the face of rising discontent over his leadership and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government.
ECONOMY Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Türkiye's real estate market showed remarkable growth in 2024, with property sales reaching 3,065,872, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿