CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has confirmed that he will pay a visit to the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP) to ask for support for his presidential bid in the next elections.

“I will surely visit the HDP. Visiting all the political parties is a prerequisite of democracy for me as I vow to be the president of 85 million,” Kılıçdaroğlu was quoted as saying by the Turkish media on March 10.

Kılıçdaroğlu was declared as the joint presidential candidate of the six-party Nation Alliance. To increase his chances against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the polls, he is seeking to get the support of other parties, particularly the HDP, which has around more than 10 percent vote potential. The HDP co-leaders signaled that the party may not appoint its own presidential candidate if they can agree on certain principles with Kılıçdaroğlu.

“What is wrong with visiting the HDP? We are already working with the HDP in the parliament on different commissions. It is only natural that I visit the HDP,” he said. Underlining that he is trying to reach out to all walks of life and political views in Türkiye ahead of the polls, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “My efforts to this end will continue.”



The ruling People Alliance criticizes the opposition’s efforts to seek the support of the HDP, arguing that the party is the political wing of the PKK terror organization. The Constitutional Court is continuing to see a closure case against the HDP in line with the chief prosecutor’s indictment that accuses the party of having links with the PKK. The chief prosecutor wants the closure of the HDP and the imposition of a political ban on more than 500 HDP officials.

In the meantime, Kılıçdaroğlu started his visit to the earthquake-hit region on March 10. His first stop was Malatya, where he had talks with local authorities, business groups and civil society.