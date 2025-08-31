CHP leader says open to 'path of democracy' with Bahçeli

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has said he is open to "walking on the path of democracy" with ruling bloc partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chief Devlet Bahçeli.

 

"He has messages regarding the indictment's drafting and trial without detention. It is valuable that Mr. Devlet said this," Özel told DW Turkish in an interview published on \Aug. 30, referring to Bahçeli’s remarks on a corruption probe into the Istanbul Municipality.

 

Several mayors and officials, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP's presidential candidate for the next elections, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

 

"I am not pinning my hopes on the [ruling Justice and Development Party] AKP and the People's Alliance breaking up or turning against each other," Özel said.

 

"If Mr. Devlet's expectations and concerns regarding the rule of law and democratization reach a point where he can no longer walk alongside his alliance partner, we would walk with anyone on the path of democracy, and I would have no objection to that."

 

Özel suggested that a “silent majority” within the AKP supports moving the cases forward without prolonged detentions.

 

"Considering Mr. Devlet's influence over the alliance, I hope he will immediately pull his partner to the point where the indictments for these cases are being drafted and the trials are starting," he added.

