CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall

  • February 04 2022 16:22:12

CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall

ANKARA
CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated his argument that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will call for snap elections set for next fall.

“I think there will be an election in the fall,” he said, speaking to TV100 broadcaster on Feb. 4.

Kılıçdaroğlu suggested that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would not prefer to go to the polls just after winter. He also claimed that the government will “provoke” the opposition and citizens to take to the streets.

“My call to citizens: Be prudent, they will provoke you to go out on the streets,” he stated.

The president should embrace the 84 million people [Turkey’s population] and respect people’s beliefs, the CHP leader said and criticized Erdoğan for “talking 24 hours a day.”

The president is the insurance of the state, he said and added, “He resolves the debates between political parties, opens the [legislative year] of the parliament and gives speeches embracing everyone at that opening. He ensures that the country is governed with justice. This should not be what you call a president.”

Kılıçdaroğlu frequently expresses that he expects early elections in the fall. Yet Erdoğan, AKP officials, along with his ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) underline that the elections will be held in the scheduled time, in 2023.

TURKEY CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall

CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

    Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

  2. Locals hold vigil following attack on Atatürk statue

    Locals hold vigil following attack on Atatürk statue

  3. Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general

    Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general

  4. Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

    Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

  5. Ankara eyes Putin-Zelensky summit in Turkey

    Ankara eyes Putin-Zelensky summit in Turkey
Recommended
Parliamentary commission decides to revoke immunity of HDP’s Güzel

Parliamentary commission decides to revoke immunity of HDP’s Güzel
CHP leader urges unity to overcome ‘hard days’

CHP leader urges unity to overcome ‘hard days’
MHP calls on Istanbul mayor to resign due to ‘ineffective fight against blizzard’

MHP calls on Istanbul mayor to resign due to ‘ineffective fight against blizzard’
İYİ Party leader Akşener tests positive for COVID-19

İYİ Party leader Akşener tests positive for COVID-19
CHP leader postpones visit to Diyarbakır

CHP leader postpones visit to Diyarbakır

Erdoğan files criminal complaint against CHP lawmakers

Erdoğan files criminal complaint against CHP lawmakers
WORLD ISIL leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ISIL leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

The leader of ISIL group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

ECONOMY Prices to ease after April, minister says

Prices to ease after April, minister says

Inflation rates in Turkey could peak in April before falling to single digits by the June 2023 general election, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told Nikkei Asia in an interview published on Feb. 3. 
SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.