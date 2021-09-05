CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

  September 05 2021

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu pledged to the youth that the children of families benefiting from family support insurance will be positively discriminated in public employment and interviews will be abolished.

In obligatory cases, there will be an interview with camera recording, and they will not allow favoritism in recruitment, which will be made with transparent rules for every position announced in the public, including local administrations, he said in a video message on Sept. 4 addressing young voters.

He made six promises to the youth to be fulfilled in the first six months if the CHP comes into power:

- Special consumption tax will be reset in the first brand new car that young people will buy, Kılıçdaroğlu also said.

- Special consumption tax will be reset for young people’s phone and game console purchases, he said. The first internet subscriptions will not be taxed, and they will be able to access discounted packages, Kılıçdaroğlu added.

- Student loan debts provided by the state will be structured with zero interest, and the interest-free and installment repayment process will be put into effect after they start working.

- A card with a balance of 1,000 Turkish Liras or a mobile application will be defined for every young person over the age of 18 who enrolls at university. This card or mobile application will be a financial technology product, he said.

