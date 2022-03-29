CHP leader outlines five topics of advice for gov’t

  • March 29 2022 15:59:13

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on March 29 presented five points of advice for the government, including economic, defense, agricultural and energy policies.

“They always say, ‘the CHP criticizes but does not make suggestions.’ This time I will have five recommendations,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, addressing his lawmakers at the parliament.

“My first advice is to give up these adventurous monetary and exchange rate policies. The state must not be ruled by adventure,” he stated.

He also urged the government to end the scheme, which aimed to protect Turkish Lira deposit accounts against any losses caused by FX fluctuations.

“My second advice is to stop the currency-protected deposit immediately. You are dragging Turkey into disaster. It is not an application that is compatible with reason and logic. You take from the poor and give to the rich. You cannot keep the currency stable. Let the Central Bank lower the interest rate to keep the foreign exchange stable,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP leader asked the government to end the Public-Private Cooperation, which he said “puts the treasury under an unmeasurable burden.” He said that this practice should be converted into Turkish Lira immediately.

Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated his criticism of the government’s cooperation with Qatar in strategic issues such as the privation of the tank and pallet factory. “My fourth recommendation: Give up your love for Qatar,” he said.

He accused the government of putting Turkey in a position that is dependent on foreign agriculture and energy. In his fifth recommendation, Kılıçdaroğlu urged the government to support the farmers and rely on domestic energy sources. He warned that a nuclear power plant would further increase foreign dependency on energy.

