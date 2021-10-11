CHP leader meets SP’s Karamollaoğlu

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu met Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) chair Temel Karamollaoğlu at his party’s headquarters on Oct. 11.

Kılıçdaroğlu on Oct. 1 said that the Nation Alliance has been working on a new constitution draft. “As [Nation] Alliance, we are working on a strengthened parliamentary system,” he stated.

He noted that all components of the Nation Alliance were working on the new system.

The CHP cooperated with the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP) under the Nation Alliance, which was formed before the June 2018 general elections.

The İYİ Party and the Felicity Party have secured seats in parliament after entering the elections with the CHP under the Nation Alliance. The two parties would have otherwise failed to pass the electoral threshold.

Meanwhile, İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener visited DP chair Gültekin Uysal on Oct. 11.