CHP leader meets SP’s Karamollaoğlu

  • October 11 2021 15:13:12

CHP leader meets SP’s Karamollaoğlu

ANKARA
CHP leader meets SP’s Karamollaoğlu

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu met Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) chair Temel Karamollaoğlu at his party’s headquarters on Oct. 11.

Kılıçdaroğlu on Oct. 1 said that the Nation Alliance has been working on a new constitution draft. “As [Nation] Alliance, we are working on a strengthened parliamentary system,” he stated.

He noted that all components of the Nation Alliance were working on the new system.

The CHP cooperated with the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP) under the Nation Alliance, which was formed before the June 2018 general elections.

The İYİ Party and the Felicity Party have secured seats in parliament after entering the elections with the CHP under the Nation Alliance. The two parties would have otherwise failed to pass the electoral threshold.
Meanwhile, İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener visited DP chair Gültekin Uysal on Oct. 11.

Turkey, Politics, saadet party, opposition parties,

ECONOMY Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan

Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

    Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

  2. Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

    Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

  3. Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

    Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

  4. At least 5 children killed in road accident

    At least 5 children killed in road accident

  5. Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM

    Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM
Recommended
MHP leader slams US for supporting YPG

MHP leader slams US for supporting YPG
CHP will not discuss new constitution with AKP: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP will not discuss new constitution with AKP: Kılıçdaroğlu
Nation Alliance will nominate one presidential candidate: İYİ Party leader

Nation Alliance will nominate one presidential candidate: İYİ Party leader
CHP leader criticizes gov’t economic policies

CHP leader criticizes gov’t economic policies
Turkey will not accept fabricated maps in east Med: Erdoğan

Turkey will not accept fabricated maps in east Med: Erdoğan
MHP objects to debate on Kurdish issue

MHP objects to debate on Kurdish issue
WORLD Polexit fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland

'Polexit' fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland

Large protests were held across Poland on Oct. 10 to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.

ECONOMY Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan

Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to increase the number of vocational schools and strengthen their research and development capacity in a bid to improve the quality of technical abilities of employees in public and private sectors. 
SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Oct. 10 won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.