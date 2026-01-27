CHP leader links domestic stability to Syrian peace

Main opposition leader Özgür Özel on Jan. 27 emphasized that the stability of Türkiye is inextricably linked to peace in Syria, as he continued a high-stakes diplomatic tour aimed at consolidating opposition sentiment.

"None of our political futures are more valuable than the future, peace and development of Türkiye and all the peoples in the region; of Syria and the Middle East," Özel said during a press conference at CHP headquarters.

He met with Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları. The meeting is part of a week-long blitz of talks with political leaders.

"It is necessary for a mindset to prevail that strategically considers the interests of everyone in Türkiye, that sees that if peace comes to this region, the future of both Kurdish and Turkish children can be bright," he said.

"Politics is not done through divisions, quarrels and conflicts; it is done to build the future through peace, brotherhood and friendship."

The CHP leader’s diplomatic push began on Jan. 26 with Felicity Party (SP) chair Mahmut Arıkan. During that meeting, Özel renewed his demand for snap polls.

While official elections are not scheduled until 2028, the CHP has campaigned for an early vote since last March, following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor and presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu on corruption charges.

Özel directed sharp criticism at Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, Erdoğan’s primary ally, for dismissing the calls for a vote.

Özel’s itinerary continues later this week with scheduled visits to İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu on Jan. 29 and New Welfare Party (YRP) chair Fatih Erbakan on Jan. 30.

