CHP leader demands renewal of local polls in Aydın

CHP leader demands renewal of local polls in Aydın

AYDIN
CHP leader demands renewal of local polls in Aydın

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has demanded fresh local elections in the Aegean province of Aydın following the mayor’s resignation from the CHP and subsequent move to the ruling party.

The CHP organized a massive rally on late Aug. 18 in Aydın to protest Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu’s decision to leave the CHP and join the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“Let’s repeat the elections in Aydın, if you are brave enough,” Özel called on President and AKP Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his address to the crowds.

CHP leader accused Erdoğan of trying to steal mayors from the cities his party failed to win in the latest local polls in March 2024.

The majority at the municipal assembly belongs to the CHP, and electors in the city denounce the transfer of Çerçioğlu to the ruling party, Özel said, stressing that the mayor has lost her legitimacy to run the province.

“The results of the latest elections are clear. The power in Aydın belongs to the CHP,” he stated.

Çerçioğlu had to resign from the CHP and join the AKP because of threats imposed on her from the ruling party, Özel claimed, blaming the mayor for running away from a potential prosecution over alleged corruption claims.

“You escaped because of your fears, but from now on, you will live in fear for having fled. We will be after you,” Özel declared.

In the meantime, Çerçioğlu filed a lawsuit against her former leader for insulting her. She joined the AKP on Aug. 14 along with some other district mayors from the same province.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

  2. Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

    Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

  3. Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials

    Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials

  4. Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

    Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

  5. Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025

    Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025
Recommended
Parliament’s anti-terror panel hosts families of fallen soldiers

Parliament’s anti-terror panel hosts families of fallen soldiers
Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power
Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe

Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe
Anti-terror panel to open a new page in Türkiye’s history: Speaker

Anti-terror panel to open a new page in Türkiye’s history: Speaker
CHP launches outreach campaign to shape govt program

CHP launches outreach campaign to shape gov't program
Parliament’s anti-terror commission to hold first meeting

Parliament’s anti-terror commission to hold first meeting
WORLD Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel is preparing to mobilize around 60,000 reservists for an upcoming offensive in Gaza City, as Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 20 approved military’s operational plans for the conquest of Gaza City, according to sources.
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿