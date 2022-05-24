CHP leader criticizes gov’t of losing touch with society

ANKARA
The government is ignoring the realities of the country and its people, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said.

“If there is merit in the state, one will build a better administration. But at the point we have reached, we see that Turkey is not managed well,” he said, addressing the CHP lawmakers at the parliament on May 24.

“I would like to call out to all my citizens, regardless of the field they work in: You see it, I see it too. Turkey is not managed well. This is an administration that does not listen to the problems of the citizens,” he said, accusing the government of being “disconnected from citizens.”

The government “cannot solve existing problems” in Turkey because they do not give an ear to the people, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

He also criticized the government’s management of the economy.

“This is the first time I have witnessed an economic policy that transfers resources from a handful of low-income groups to high-income groups in a deep economic depression in the history of Turkey,” he said.

The income of the people cannot cope with the high inflation rate in the country, he said.

The CHP leader pledged to restore the economy of Turkey if his party comes to the power.

