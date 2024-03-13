CHP leader calls on Israel to cease attacks amid Ramadan

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has condemned Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza, urging an immediate cessation during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Even though it is Ramadan, the blood and tears in Palestine did not stop... Israel is killing tens of thousands of Palestinians without stopping, including children and women," Özel declared during a fast-breaking meal event in the Aegean province of İzmir on March 12.

Özel expressed deep concern over the violence. "Once again, I condemn Israel for its attacks and call on it to end its attacks," he stated.

The CHP leader extended his wishes for Ramadan to bring peace and brotherhood to the entire world.

Emphasizing the CHP's historical commitment to the Palestine issue, Özel asserted, "This issue is the issue of the Turkish left."

Özel also criticized Hamas' onslaught on Oct. 7, labeling it as an act of terrorism. However, he condemned Israel's response as "state terrorism, amounting to genocide."

Özel recalled his upcoming visit to Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah on April 15. He outlined the CHP's advocacy for peace in Palestine, emphasizing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with east Jerusalem as the capital.

"We advocate that it be taken under the guarantee of the United Nations as a city of peace in accordance with its situation," Özel added.

A weeks-long diplomatic push had sought to bring about a ceasefire and increase aid deliveries before the start of Ramadan.