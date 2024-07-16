CHP leader calls for return to parliamentary governance

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has criticized the country's current presidential system, stressing the need to revert to a parliamentary system.

"The CHP's unwavering preference for the governance system of this country is a strong parliament, a parliamentary system," Özel told party lawmakers on July 16.

In 2018, Türkiye transitioned from a parliamentary government to an executive presidential system, which resulted in the abolition of the prime minister's office.

Under this system, legislative proposals are primarily formulated by members of parliament rather than government ministries, and the ministerial cabinet was transformed into the presidential cabinet.

"This party has suggestions on every issue, how to govern this country... agriculture, national education, foreign policy, defense industry," Özel said.

"We will emphasize with all transparency how he will govern this country, step by step, towards the next election."

The next twin parliamentary and presidential polls are scheduled for 2028.

Özel also reflected on the coup attempt in 2016, whose anniversary was marked the day before.

"We made it clear that day that we never relied on coups and that we stood behind the elected parliament. Because we know that if someone was going to be a one-man in this country, there was only a single person who could deserve it," Özel said, referring to modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

"He brought democracy to this country, not the one-man regime, despite all the attacks."

The foiled coup, orchestrated by FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fethullah Gülen, resulted in over 250 deaths.

"No one in this country could stoop to anything that Atatürk did not... It doesn't matter whether his name is Fethullah Gülen or whoever aspires to be a one-man," Özel added.