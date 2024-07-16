CHP leader calls for return to parliamentary governance

CHP leader calls for return to parliamentary governance

ANKARA
CHP leader calls for return to parliamentary governance

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has criticized the country's current presidential system, stressing the need to revert to a parliamentary system.

"The CHP's unwavering preference for the governance system of this country is a strong parliament, a parliamentary system," Özel told party lawmakers on July 16.

In 2018, Türkiye transitioned from a parliamentary government to an executive presidential system, which resulted in the abolition of the prime minister's office.

Under this system, legislative proposals are primarily formulated by members of parliament rather than government ministries, and the ministerial cabinet was transformed into the presidential cabinet.

"This party has suggestions on every issue, how to govern this country... agriculture, national education, foreign policy, defense industry," Özel said.

"We will emphasize with all transparency how he will govern this country, step by step, towards the next election."

The next twin parliamentary and presidential polls are scheduled for 2028.

Özel also reflected on the coup attempt in 2016, whose anniversary was marked the day before.

"We made it clear that day that we never relied on coups and that we stood behind the elected parliament. Because we know that if someone was going to be a one-man in this country, there was only a single person who could deserve it," Özel said, referring to modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

"He brought democracy to this country, not the one-man regime, despite all the attacks."

The foiled coup, orchestrated by FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fethullah Gülen, resulted in over 250 deaths.

"No one in this country could stoop to anything that Atatürk did not... It doesn't matter whether his name is Fethullah Gülen or whoever aspires to be a one-man," Özel added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

    Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

  2. EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

    EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

  3. Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

    Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

  4. CHP stages 24-hour 'education marathon' in Ankara

    CHP stages 24-hour 'education marathon' in Ankara

  5. Türkiye contributes most to Syria's territorial integrity, sources say

    Türkiye contributes most to Syria's territorial integrity, sources say
Recommended
CHP stages 24-hour education marathon in Ankara

CHP stages 24-hour 'education marathon' in Ankara
Türkiye contributes most to Syrias territorial integrity, sources say

Türkiye contributes most to Syria's territorial integrity, sources say
Erdoğan announces several govt appointments, dismissals

Erdoğan announces several gov't appointments, dismissals
Parliament report highlights needs of quake survivor children

Parliament report highlights needs of quake survivor children
MİT captures two PKK intelligence leaders in Istanbul

MİT captures two PKK intelligence leaders in Istanbul
Fake luxury overshadows unique charm of Istanbuls Grand Bazaar

Fake luxury overshadows unique charm of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar
Saros Bay attracts divers to its underwater wonders

Saros Bay attracts divers to its underwater wonders
WORLD Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

The Greek Cypriot defense minister said on July 17 that plans are in motion to build a major naval base on the east Mediterranean island nation's southern coast capable of hosting large ships from European Union countries and other nations to carry out a variety of missions including humanitarian aid deliveries to the tumultuous Middle East region.  
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿