CHP leader calls for extraordinary plenary session over murder of doctor, lawyer

  • July 08 2022 11:36:41

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called on the parliament on July 7 to hold an extraordinary meeting for the speedy enactment of the law on combating violence.

Drawing attention to the victims of violence, doctor Ekrem Karakaya and lawyer Servet Bakırtaş, on his social media account, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “I invite our parliament’s general assembly to an extraordinary meeting to enact the law on combating violence.”

“Instead of ‘looking sad,’ if you’re upset, let’s take care of this right away. Let’s enact the Bakırtaş-Karakaya Violence Prevention Law. Immediately,” he said.

After the murder of Ekrem Karakaya, a doctor in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, the other day, the Union of Healthcare and Social Service Workers (Sağlık-Sen) went on strike across Türkiye on July 7.

Hacı Mehmet Akçay shot and killed Karakaya with a pistol on July 6.

Akçay, who allegedly committed the murder because he blamed Karakaya for the death of his mother, Kezban Akçay, who died of a heart attack a month ago, committed suicide with the same weapon after the attack.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences to the doctor’s family over the phone.

The murder of lawyer Servet Bakırtaş, who was killed in his office by a suspect that demanded the withdrawal of the compensation case against him, also stirred public debate.

