CHP leader backs stance amid criticism over PKK attacks

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has defended his party's decision not to sign a joint statement condemning terrorism over last week's deadly PKK attacks, accusing the government of "attempting to evade responsibility."

"As always, they wanted to sign two paragraphs and condemn terrorism. They said let's not declare mourning, let's not tell what happened, but let's sign on an A4 sheet and condemn it," Özel said during his party's group meeting on Dec. 26.

The CHP leader backed the party's refusal to sign "anything that would legitimize the government" without a declaration of national mourning and the provision of necessary information.

"We will not cooperate with the forgetful mentality until the next martyr's funeral," Özel said, accusing the government of attempting to "cover up its responsibilities and creating a perception operation."

The attacks, which occurred in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq, involved assailants armed with long-barreled weapons, rocket launchers and grenades targeting Turkish military bases.

The political response to the incident saw a joint statement condemning the attacks from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the İYİ (Good) Party and the Felicity Party.

In contrast, the CHP opted for a closed session in parliament to discuss regional security, criticizing the lack of reliable information about the safety of Turkish military personnel in the area. In a separate statement, the party expressed concern over the attacks and called for a declaration of national mourning.

Özel questioned the effectiveness of past declarations, stating, "How many declarations have we signed since 1984? What have we achieved, what have we solved? From now on, there will be neither a rote government nor a rote opposition."