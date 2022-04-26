CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict

  • April 26 2022 14:57:08

CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict

ANKARA
CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict

Justice cannot be through fictional legal procedures, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said, criticizing the government for issuing a life sentence against businessman Osman Kavala and other defendants over the 2013 Gezi Protests.

“Osman Kavala was sentenced to life over a case in which he was acquitted a couple of years ago. There is no another sample of such an oddity in the world. It happened in Turkey because there is no longer independent judiciary,” Kılıçdaroğlu said at a weekly address to his parliamentary group on April 26.

A heavy panel court in Istanbul sentenced Kavala to life in jail on April 25 on charges of trying to overthrow the government by supporting the Gezi protests and playing a role in the 2016 coup attempt. Seven other defendants were sentenced to 18 years in prison over the same charges.

The Gezi protests were a platform for young people to express their discomfort over the governmental policies, including economy, life styles, environment and education, Kılıçdaroğlu said. “What Gezi protests were about? In our history, it was for our youth to voice their demand for freedom. They said they wanted to live freely in their own country.”

Kılıçdaroğlu vowed to continue his political struggle against those who sell their homeland, those who deprive millions of people of fundamental needs and those who cut the electricity of millions of people.

“I want to call on my fellows: Those who don’t want to be a part of this struggle should part the ways from now,” he stated. “We are entrusted to each other. This country has been entrusted to us. None of us is full when one of us is hungry. When one of us is in the dark, none of us is in the light.”

Gezi Park,

TURKEY CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict

CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
MHP leader slams HDP MP over Armenian bill proposal

MHP leader slams HDP MP over Armenian bill proposal
New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved

New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved
Opposition alliance identifies their presidential candidate profile

Opposition alliance identifies their presidential candidate profile
Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate
CHP leader to stay in dark for a week in protest of electricity prices

CHP leader to stay in dark for a week in protest of electricity prices
Electricity of Kılıçdaroğlu’s house cut off after price hike protest

Electricity of Kılıçdaroğlu’s house cut off after price hike protest
WORLD Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

ECONOMY Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion

Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion    

The US was the top spender with $801 billion and China came second at $293 billion, while global military spending climbed to a total of $2.1 trillion last year, shows a report by Sipri

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.