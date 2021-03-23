CHP lambasts gov’t over withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has strongly denounced President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for withdrawing Turkey from the Istanbul Convention that promotes gender rights and stipulates concrete legal and administrative actions to stop the violence against women.

“The convention was voted and unanimously ratified by this parliament in 2011. He says he cancels the convention. Did you ask from women of this country? Do you have any idea about the violence against women?” Kılıçdaroğlu told his parliamentary group on March 23.

The convention was aiming to promote the rights of Turkish women, but Erdoğan’s decision to cancel it was an open attack on the rights of 42 million women of this country, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“What part of the agreement are you against with? The convention says it aims to strengthen the equal status of women and to eradicate any sort of discrimination against women. Tell all women to what part of this sentence you are against with,” he asked.

Kılıçdaroğlu also slammed Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop for remaining silent over President Erdoğan’s decision to withdraw from the convention, which was ratified by the parliament in 2011.

“Turkey is in depression. There is huge pessimism. Everybody can see crystal clear that Turkey is not well-governed. But it’s our job and responsibility to take Turkey back to the age of enlightenment,” he said.