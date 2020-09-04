CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Homeland Movement’ from Sivas

  • September 04 2020 11:57:43

ANKARA
Muharrem İnce, former presidential candidate and a dissident member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has launched what he calls the “Homeland Movement” from the central Anatolian town of Sivas, vowing to establish the bridges between the hearts of the people from different walks of life.

“We are proposing embrace instead of polarization. This movement is not an oppositional movement. We are not seeking to make opposition against the other opposition. Our concern is the future. We are the ones who want to come to power,” İnce told in his first address as he launched his movement on Sept. 4. 

İnce’s bonds with the CHP have severely deteriorated in the aftermath of the 2018 presidential elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won with the support of 52 percent of votes. Muharrem İnce has criticized the CHP for not lending enough support to his presidential campaign and called on CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to step down from his position.

Ince has said his movement will last 1,000 days and visit all the 81 provinces of Turkey.  

“We stand against all sorts of discrimination. We are the advocate of democracy and freedom,” İnce said. 
Speaking to reporters before his departure to Sivas, İnce thanked Kılıçdaroğlu, who has said the CHP has no objection to Muharrem İnce’s Homeland Movement. Kılıçdaroğlu also ruled out any disciplinary action against İnce.

