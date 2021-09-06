CHP delegation visits Iraqi Kurdish politicians

  • September 06 2021 12:19:42

ERBIL
A delegation from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) had meetings with the members of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil in northern Iraq on Sept. 5.

The CHP delegation headed by CHP Deputy Chairman and Istanbul Deputy Oğuz Kaan Salıcı first met with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and then with KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

A statement by the KRG prime minister stated that the issues related to the development of relations between Turkey and the KRG were discussed at the meeting.

“The deputy chairman of the CHP conveyed the greetings of the president of his party, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, to the prime minister of the KRG, and expressed his pleasure to come to the KRG for the first time with such a high delegation,” the statement read.

In a statement, the CHP said: “After mutual goodwill wishes during the meetings, Salıcı conveyed the greetings of CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. During the meetings, views were exchanged on the nearby region and the Middle East.”

Following the meeting, Salıcı also posted a social media message and said: “We are talking about the Middle East Peace and Cooperation Organization (OBİT). We, as the Republican People’s Party, will do our part to make every constructive contribution to ensure that our channels of dialogue with our neighbors are kept open and things will settle down in the Middle East.”

The CHP team was also scheduled to meet with Safeen Dizayi, the head of the Regional Administration Foreign Relations Department. They are expected to meet with the representatives of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Gorran Movement and the Yezidi faith leaders in the coming days, and then they will go to Kirkuk and meet with the Iraqi Turkmen Front officials.

The delegation also met with former Iraqi Foreign Minister Hosyar Zebari and KDP General Secretary Fadhil Mirani.

The CHP team included CHP Chief Foreign Policy Adviser and Istanbul Deputy Ünal Çeviköz, Party Assembly member Nevaf Bilek, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Hasan Eken and Enver Ömür Polat.

